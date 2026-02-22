VHP calls Banswada communal clash ‘planned attack on Hindus’

Hyderabad: Hindutva organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has condemned the alleged attack on a Hindu woman employee for playing a devotional song at Reliance Mart in Banswada, Kamareddy.

According to a statement released on Sunday, February 22, the organisation called the incident violations of one’s constitutional right, calling filming videos and intimidating the women workers inhuman.

“Creating disturbances deliberately in the otherwise peaceful Banswada and carrying out physical attacks on Hindus is the act of religious fanatics. All those involved must be identified and non-bailable cases should be registered against them,” the statement read, questioning the government and police why there is no protection provided to Hindu businesspersons and employees.

“This culture of planned attacks hurting Hindu sentiments will not be tolerated. The police must conduct an impartial inquiry and arrest all the real accused within 24 hours, failing which Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations will launch state-wide protests,” the statement read.

Banswada communal clash

On February 20, communal clashes erupted after a Muslim man named Muzzamil allegedly objected to a saleswoman playing the song. The argument quickly escalated, leading to clashes between Muslims and Hindus. Both groups reportedly pelted stones at each other, resulting in injuries to several individuals.

The unrest led to vandalism in parts of the town, with several small shops reportedly damaged by miscreants.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and tried to diffuse the tension. This led to stone pelting in which a constable was injured.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kamareddy Superintendent of Police (SP), Rajesh Chandra, said that about 10-12 people, including Muzzamil, have been arrested.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concern over the increasing number of communal incidents in Telangana.

On Sunday, Hindutva leader and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody at Shankarampet while he was on the way to Banswada. Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ramchander Rao has also been put under house arrest.