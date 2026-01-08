Bandi Sanjay says Congress, BRS using river water issues to hide failures

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Thursday, January 8, alleged that the former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) repeatedly betrayed people over Krishna river waters.

He claimed that though Telangana is entitled for 571 TMC of Krishna water, the then chief minister KCR agreed to only 299 TMC.

Addressing a press conference in Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay alleged that Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have brought river water issues to the fore to cover up their failures.

“Telangana should get 571 TMC in Krishna water, but KCR agreed to 299 TMC. He owes an explanation to the people of the state for this decision,” he added. The MoS accused the BRS of corruption in the irrigation project. “Everyone knows what happened to the Kaleshwaram project built at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore,” he said.

He alleged that after coming to power in Telangana for a second term, BRS resorted to ‘loot’ in the name of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project.

The previous BRS-led state government inflated the estimates in the name of the construction of the canal and lifts, the MoS said.

Bandi Sanjay said that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, states that there will be no objections to the projects which were under construction at the time of bifurcation of Telangana.

“However, the Palamuru-Rangareddy project does not figure in this list,” he added. He claimed that even when Andhra Pradesh diverted four TMC of water through the Pothireddypadu project, the BRS did nothing to stop this.

Bandi Sanjay said that KCR’s daughter, K Kavitha, is exposing the corruption that took place during the previous BRS government. He added that the BJP will support whoever exposes corruption in Telangana.