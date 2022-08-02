Bandi Sanjay to embark on ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ phase 3

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar will embark on phase three of Praja Sangrama Yatra on Tuesday to “expose the misdeeds and corrupt rule” of the state government, said party leader P Sudhakar Reddy.

“In Telangana, the TRS government totally failed under the leadership of CM KCR. They are busy with selfish political games. He was there in Delhi for seven days and nobody knows for what he went to Delhi, he only met a couple of leaders like Akhilesh Yadav,” said Reddy while speaking to ANI.

The BJP leader said that the people from every section of society are facing problems in Telangana.

“Every section of people is facing problems, one side IIIT students in Basara and other side food poisoning incidents are also reported. People are still facing hardships in Bhadrachalam with recent floods,” he said.

“The Chief Minister had come up with some theory of cloudburst and didn’t give any evidence on it. Simply he diverted the attention of people of Telangana,” Reddy added.

Calling the TRS government a “total failure”, the BJP state chief alleged that KCR made false promises.

“The TRS government is a total failure government and farmers are not getting loans and it is very unfortunate as many false promises were given. They also allege that the Centre is not giving any money, instead of accepting their failures, they want to throw mud at the central government,” he said.

“Telangana has got many funds just like other states but the funds have not been utilised properly, funds are diverted,” Reddy claimed.

The third phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra is being started by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay today to expose the misdeeds, misrule and corrupt rule of this government at Yadagirigutta.

“Ultimately people will give befitting replies to TRS’s high-handedness behaviour. Some TRS leaders’ scams are coming out everywhere. This is the worst governance ever in the state of Telangana. Unemployment is at its peak,” he said.