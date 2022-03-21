Bandi Sanjay to invite Amit Shah for second phase of padayatra

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday at a press conference here said that he plans to invite the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the second phase of ‘Prajasangrama Yatra’ which is scheduled to start from April 15.

“We are planning to meet him personally to invite him to flag off the yatra,” said Bandi Sanjay, while interacting with media persons at the state office headquarters in the city on Sunday.

He spoke about various issues regarding the state. On the recent clash in Bodhan between BJP and TRS members he blamed the police for acting in favour of the TRS party and using abusive language against the BJP workers.

“In case of any problem, the police officials should resolve it amicably, but they should not use force or abusive language. Is this friendly policing?” questioned Bandi Sanjay.

On chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over procurement of 100 percent paddy, Bandi Sanjay said that the Central Government has spent nearly 84,125 crores in the last seven years for procuring paddy from the state and is already doing a lot in this regard.