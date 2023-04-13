Bandi Sanjay to kickstart protest march against Telangana govt on “unemployment”

Hyderabad: Days after being released on bail in the alleged “paper leak” case, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay will launch a mega agitation against the “unemployment” in the state.

The launch of the “Nirudyoga March” from Warangal on April 15 can be seen as Sanjay’s strong retaliation against the state government, as this was the same place from where he was arrested recently.

The next leg of his march will be from Mehboobnagar on April 21 followed by Khammam, for which the dates are still being finalised.

“I will be doing 10 rallies across the state and then conclude with a mega rally in Hyderabad,” Bandi Sanjay told ANI.

“There are three demands. IT Minister KT Rama Rao should resign following the paper leak. We demand an inquiry into this by a sitting High Court judge and also compensation of Rs 1 lakh for all the students affected by the leak,” Sanjay further elaborated.

The Telangana BJP chief was arrested by police from his Karimnagar residence late on April 4 in the paper leak case. He was granted bail by a magistrate court on April 6.

The court allowed bail on the condition of Rs 20,000 surety from a magistrate’s court in Warangal.