Bandi Sanjay to use RTI Act to embarrass KCR government on its promises

Hyderabad: Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to make use of the Right to Information (RTI) as a weapon to expose the failed promises of the TRS government of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the last eight years.

As a part of the strategy, Karimnagar MP and State BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders raised over 100 queries under the Right to Information Act to the CMO, Principal Secretary’s Office, Finance, Revenue, ACB, Social Welfare, Panchayati Raj, Irrigation, Education and Health departments. The BJP leaders sought to know the status of various promises and assurances made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Legislative Assembly and Council, upon visits to the districts and in 2014 and 2018 TRS manifestos.

Out of the hundreds of RTI applications filed by Sanjay on June 28, there are queries related to the assurances made by Chief Minister KCR and how many of them are fulfilled. Besides, Sanjay Kumar also asked about the expenditure on construction of Pragati Bhavan and the number of days the Chief Minister was present in his official residence.

A large number of questions were related to the filling of vacancies in various departments as suggested by the Biswal Committee and other employment opportunities provided. Bandi also sought information regarding subsidies provided to farmers and various caste-based communities, besides construction and disbursement of double bedroom houses for the poor and pension benefits for the aged, widowed and physically handicapped. In total, information on 88 subjects was sought by the Telangana BJP chief.

The Telangana BJP intends to hold the TRS government responsible for its failures in front of the public with solid proofs and is now seeking party cadre from districts and Yuva Morcha activists to file RTI petitions to mount pressure. BJP State vice-president G Manohar Reddy had already sought answers on the crores of money spent by the State government in advertisements given to various media organizations across the country.