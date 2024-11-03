Bandi Sanjay unhappy with Owaisi for connecting TTD with Waqf Board issue

Hyderabad: Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, expressed strong indignation in response to comments made by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioning Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA government at the Centre for its decision to allow non-Muslims in the Waqf Board while advocating for exclusive Hindu representation in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Sanjay criticized Owaisi for attempting to connect the “sacred” TTD, a prominent Hindu temple, with Waqf Board lands.

He stated, “Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is the sacred place of Lord Venkateswara… The Waqf Board is solely related to land matters. It isn’t even comparable to your place of worship, Mecca Mosque.”

He further condemned Owaisi’s remarks as “disgraceful”, accusing him of “shamelessly linking TTD with Waqf land business dealings.”

The minister also addressed Owaisi’s remarks on Hindu representation in the Waqf Board, arguing that the central government’s aim is to ensure that Waqf lands benefit the poorer Muslim community.

“TTD uses its donations to help the needy and support Hindu religious institutions but has never occupied public property,” he added.

Sanjay accused Owaisi of viewing religion as a business, stating, “In Owaisi’s eyes, God is merely a business. Under the name of Allah, he has looted lands, seized thousands of acres, built colleges and hospitals, and earned crores.”

Bandi Sanjay addresses Old City voters

Addressing residents of the Old City, Sanjay urged them to reflect on their voting history with AIMIM.

“Why has the Old City still not transformed? Why hasn’t it become a new city like Cyberabad?” he questioned.

He spoke about the ongoing struggles such as inadequate housing and lack of educational opportunities in the area contrasting these issues with the “success” of the Owaisi family, which he accused of occupying Waqf lands and profiting under the guise of service.

Sanjay also hinted at revealing records related to AIMIM’s dealings, suggesting they would not withstand scrutiny.

Sanjay slams AIMIM’s closeness with Congress

He criticized AIMIM’s current alignment with Congress, stating that it has revealed its “true colours” after once stoking Telangana sentiment.

The Karimnagar MP also urged members of Congress, BRS, and AIMIM to reconsider their political paths.

“If you sacrifice for the nation and righteousness, your name will be remembered in history. But why are you ruining your lives for the opportunistic politics of KCR, Owaisi, and the fake Gandhi family? Think it over.”