Bandi Sanjay urges Union Textiles min for powerloom cluster in Sircilla

This appeal was made during a meeting in Delhi, where Sanjay also urged the creation of a raw material depot for yarn, under the National Handloom Development Corporation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th September 2024 11:11 am IST
MoS Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar with Union Textiles minister Giriraj Singh.

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh, received a request from the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar to establish a power loom cluster in Sircilla, Telangana.

The Karimnagar MP said that since the textile industry in Sirisilla has been facing significant challenges, primarily due to the rising costs of raw materials, he also requested Singh for an increase in subsidies to 80% and the provision of zero-interest loans to support the local weavers.

He said that Giriraj Singh responded positively to these requests.

He also expressed his commitment to exploring the feasibility of implementing the proposed subsidy and loan measures, Bandi Sanjay Kumar added.

