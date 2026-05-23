Bandi Sanjay won’t be asked to resign despite son’s POCSO case: BJP insiders

Hyderabad: Speculation has been rife in political circles and the media for the past few days that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay may be asked to step down from his post, owing to the controversy surrounding his son Bandi Bageerath‘s case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The May 21 Union Cabinet meeting, which lasted over three hours, was widely anticipated as the occasion for an expansion, to be announced before June 9, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would complete 12 years in power.

However, the meeting focused instead on energy policy, strategies for managing global conflicts affecting trade routes and the Prime Minister’s austerity directives in light of the current global economic situation.

Kishan Reddy’s name also figures in rumours

Back in Hyderabad, the speculation only intensified. Some within the BJP went so far as to suggest that not just Bandi Sanjay, but also Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy could lose his portfolio in a Cabinet rejig.

Among the names circulating as possible replacements were Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind – belonging to the Backward Classes (BC) communities of Mudiraju and Munnuru Kapu respectively – as well as Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna of the Reddy community.

Also Read BJP, Congress leaders play down POCSO case against Bandi Bageerath

No word from party high command

It has since been confirmed that none of these prospective candidates received any communication from the party high command, neither to seek their views nor to inform them of any developments. BJP leaders have also been consistent in maintaining that Bandi Bageerath’s case has no bearing on the party or on Bandi Sanjay himself. Notably, only Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders have publicly demanded Bandi Sanjay’s removal. No other major political party has done so.

Within the party, many view the POCSO case as a personal dispute between two families who once shared a close bond, one that has since fractured, rather than a political matter.

BJP confident of acquittal

Those close to BJP leaders told Siasat.com that they believe the case lacks sufficient evidence to secure a conviction against Bageerath under the sections he has been charged with. Since it is a POCSO case, it will be heard in a fast-track court and party insiders are confident Bageerath will be cleared well before the next Assembly elections.

Legal voices within the BJP further argue that an acquittal would actually strengthen Bandi Sanjay’s standing, as public sympathy would swing in his favour. While observers acknowledge that popular perception may currently be running against the BJP on this issue, they believe it will shift as the investigation and court proceedings unfold.

As for the speculation linking Eatala Rajender to Bandi Sanjay’s position, even Rajender’s own supporters have dismissed it, saying the rumours appear designed to drive a wedge between the two leaders. Similarly, suggestions of Kishan Reddy’s exit have been rejected outright by many in the party.

“Common sense tells that Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy have been organic BJP leaders who emerged from the party ideology,” a senior BJP functionary told Siasat.com. “The speculations are in favour of those who either came from other parties or from the families of ideologically opposite parties. How can someone take this even seriously?”

No new Cabinet berth expected for Telangana

On the broader question of Telangana gaining an additional Cabinet berth in any reshuffle, BJP insiders from the state are sceptical. With Telangana already represented by a Union Minister and a Minister of State from among its eight BJP Lok Sabha members, a third berth is seen as unlikely.

For BJP’s inner circle, such speculation is nothing new. As one functionary noted, every time a controversy arises, prospective leaders with an axe to grind tend to seed rumours through the media and social media. For now, both Bandi Sanjay’s and Kishan Reddy’s portfolios appear secure.