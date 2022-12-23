Bandi Sanjay writes to CM over irregularities in police recruitment

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party unit president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday requested chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to look into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of physical fitness tests during the state police recruitment process.

In a letter to the chief minister, Sanjay pointed out that a large number of complaints had been received from the candidates regarding the conduct of physical fitness tests and the selection of eligible candidates.

He said nearly two lakh male and female candidates could not qualify as long jump and shotput tests held differently to what is mentioned in the notification.

“In the long jump, while several states consider 3.8 meters as a cut-off distance, it is unfair to the candidates that it is fixed at 4 meters in Telangana,” he said.

On the other hand, the old system must be implemented in the shotput test, he appealed.

Sanjay said it was unfortunate that the Telangana government’s recruitment process for police posts has been creating controversies from the very beginning.

“The government does not care about the cut-off marks in the preliminary examinations even though the candidates have raised serious objections,” he said in the letter.

Sanjay said that it is unfair to disqualify the candidates by implementing new rules in the latest physical fitness tests as opposed to the notification. He requested the chief minister for immediate and corrective action.