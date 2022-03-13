Bandi Sanjay writes to KCR to set up study circle in every Assembly constituency

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao urging him to set up one Study Circle in each Assembly constituency to enable the unemployed youth belonging to BC, SC, ST and EBC to appear for the competitive examinations to be conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission as part of recruitment drive.

In his letter, Sanjay Kumar pointed out to the Chief Minister that the youths – boys and girls — belonging to these communities were suffering from financial problems due to the outbreak of the pandemic since the last two years. Similarly, the unfortunate unemployed youth from the interior villages were not able to go to district headquarters for coaching. Therefore, the State government take immediate steps to set up study centres in all the Assembly constituencies to help the unemployed youth to appear for the competitive examinations, he added.

He also urged the Chief Minister to make arrangements for free breakfast, meals and transport for the jobless youth.

The BJP leader urged the Chief Minister to create special task force teams to raid private coaching centres and prevent them from fleecing exorbitant fees from the poor students.