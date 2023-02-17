‘Bang your thalis at 6 pm’: Mahua mocks Irani on Soros-Adani row

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Friday mocked union minister Smriti Irani for asking Indians to give fitting reply to billionaire investor George Soros for his remarks on the Adani-Hindenburg row and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Every Indian urged by Hon’ble Cabinet Minister to give fitting reply to George Soros. Please bang your thalis at 6 pm sharp today,” she tweeted.

After billionaire investor George Soros foretold that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would ‘have to answer questions’ as a result of Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani’s recent stock market woes, union minister Smriti Irani urged Indians to stand as one against “foreign powers who try to intervene in India’s democratic processes.”

“The man who broke the Bank of England, and is designated by the nation an economic war criminal, has now pronounced his desire to break Indian democracy. George Soros, an international entrepreneur, has declared his ill-intention to intervene in democratic processes of India,” the fiery BJP leader said.

She claimed that these groups work to overthrow governments in other nations in order to install ‘their hand-picked people.’

In a speech on Thursday, 92-year-old George Soros predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be undermined by Gautam Adani’s financial woes. Adani’s companies experienced a severe stock market crash after US-based short seller Hindenburg published a report accusing the Adani group companies of stock manipulation, ‘opening the door’ to a democratic revival in the nation.

“PM Modi would have to answer questions from foreign investors and parliament on allegations of fraud and stock manipulation at Mr. Adani’s industrial empire,” Soros said.