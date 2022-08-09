Bangalore acid attack case: Charge sheet submitted after 3 months

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have submitted a 770-page charge sheet to the court in connection with the Bengaluru acid attack case that took place three months ago, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, a 23-year-old working woman, was still undergoing multiple surgeries at the hospital.

The incident took place on April 28. The attacker Nagesh, who was waiting in an auto near the workplace of the woman in Bengaluru’s Sunkadakatte, had chased and poured acid on her.

The girl sustained 35 per cent burn injuries. The police said that the accused studied in the same school with the victim in SSLC (Class 10). He turned into a spurned lover and after outright rejection from the woman, he had attacked her.

The police have named 92 witnesses in the charge sheet submitted to the 13th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court. The investigators have also submitted statements of two eyewitnesses taken under IPC Section 164.

After carrying out the attack, accused Nagesh had called his brother and explained about his action. The police, who obtained a call recording of this conversation, have confirmed with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) that the voice is of the accused Nagesh.

The police have also submitted CCTV footage where Nagesh is seen one day before carrying out the acid attack near the office of the victim.

The Karnataka Police had formed 10 special teams to nab the acid attacker, as pressure came from all corners for the delay in arresting the culprit. Finally, after 16 days, the Kamakshipalya police nabbed him in Tiruvannamalai city.

The accused, Nagesh, was missing since April 28 and managed to give slip to the police by disguising himself as a religious seer. The accused clad in saffron dress pretended himself as a spiritual man. The police also went to the ashram as devotees and after observing and working tirelessly managed to get clues about him and finally nabbed him. The police had shot him in the leg when he tried to escape after being nabbed.