Bangalore civic agency staff go on mass leave, stage protest over unmet demands

The government should pay insurance premiums of workers and payment of pending dues to hospitals in Bengaluru, he said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 9th February 2023 4:58 pm IST
Bengaluru: Bengaluru residents were put to severe inconvenience on Thursday as civic agency workers in all 198 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) went on mass leave to protest the non-fulfilment of their demands.

Employees of all BBMP departments including revenue, health, education, market, planning, administration and others were not on duty, while 7,000 staff staged a protest and decided to carry forward their agitation for an indefinite period.

BBMP Employees Association President Amruth Raj stated that the government should fill up lower rung posts. He maintained that the staff have come under tremendous pressure against the backdrop of elections and infrastructural facilities should be provided to them.

