Bangalore, Karnataka districts to receive rains till October 11

Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga l, Davanagere and Chitradurga districts are likely to receive heavy rains on Sunday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th October 2022 11:16 am IST
Bangalore rains

Bangalore: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall across the Karnataka from Sunday till Oct 11. Meanwhile, state capital Bengaluru woke up to cloudy weather on a weekend.

The predictions say that rains are going to lash in coastal Karnataka, north interior and south interior districts. Heavy and thunderous rainfall is expected in all areas.

A yellow alert has been given for the north Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir, and Vijayapura districts on Oct 11.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Exorbitant fare: Seize Ola, Uber vehicles, says Karnataka minister

Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga l, Davanagere and Chitradurga districts are likely to receive heavy rains on Sunday.

The people have been told to take all necessary precautions.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button