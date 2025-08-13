Bangkok passenger caught at Hyderabad airport with ganja worth up to Rs 63K

Thailand, the Southeast Asian country, has emerged as a preferred source for hydroponic ganja.

Published: 13th August 2025 3:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: The anti narcotics agency on Wednesday, August 13, caught a passenger at The Rajiv Gandhi international Airport in Hyderabad (RGIA) and seized 6.30 gram of hydroponic ganja from his possession.

On receiving a tip off, officials caught Shaik Athar Ibrahim, a city resident who arrived from Bangkok and was carrying the hydroponic ganja in his baggage.

Thailand, the Southeast Asian country, has emerged as a preferred source for hydroponic ganja. Depending on the quality, it is priced between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 1 crore per kg.

The man was taken into custody and the ganja seized. A case has been booked and further investigation is underway.

On Monday, the DRI officials caught a lady at RGI Airport and seized 13.3 kilograms of hydroponic ganja that she was carrying from Bangkok.

