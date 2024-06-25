Bangladesh 31/3 in pursuit of 116 vs Afghanistan as rain stops play

Kingstown: Bangladesh lost three wickets for 31 runs in chase of 116 against Afghanistan before rain stopped play in their must-win Super Eights T20 World Cup match here.

Pacers Naveen Ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi removed the top three batters as 3.3 overs were bowled during Bangladesh’s chase before rain interrupted play.

If there is no further play possible, Afghanistan, with three points from three games, will qualify for the semifinal, while Australia and Bangladesh will be knocked out of the tournament.

Bangladesh are ahead of the par DLS score after 3.3 overs, which is 29 for 3.

Earlier, Bangladesh bowlers restricted Afghanistan to 115/5.