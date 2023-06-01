Bangladesh bans 1st-class travel for govt employees

To combat the Covid triggered impacts as well as the global economic crisis, the government adopted the austerity measures, reportsXinhua news agency.

Published: 1st June 2023
Dhaka: The Bangladeshi government has issued a directive banning first-class travel for all government employees till further notice.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signed the directive in this regard, her Press Wing said in a statement.

As part of the multifaceted measures to rationalise government expenditure, Bangladesh in November last year banned foreign travels of all public employees until further notice.

However, in March this year some of the restrictions on expenditure were relaxed.

