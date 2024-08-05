Bangladesh govt orders complete internet shutdown

Dhaka: The Bangladesh government on Monday ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a “Long March to Dhaka”, a day after nearly 100 people died in fierce clashes between demonstrators demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and the ruling party supporters in different parts of the country.

The clashes broke out Sunday morning when protesters attending the non-cooperation programme under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination with the one-point demand of Hasina’s resignation over a job quota system faced opposition from the supporters of the ruling Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.

At least 98 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in clashes on Sunday, leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

The violence forced authorities to cut off mobile internet and enforce a nationwide curfew for an indefinite period.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has rescheduled their “Long March to Dhaka” to be held on Monday, a day earlier than initially planned.

The decision was taken during an urgent meeting amid growing concerns in the country, Asif Mahmud, a coordinator of the movement, said in a press release issued on Sunday night.

“In an urgent decision to review the situation, our ‘March to Dhaka’ program has been changed from August 6 to August 5. In other words, we are calling on students from all over the country to travel to Dhaka tomorrow (Monday),” he said.

“The final battle has come. It is time to make the final signature of this student citizen uprising. Come to Dhaka to be a part of history. Students will create a new Bangladesh,” Asif added, asking the general public to join it.

The Awami League’s planned mourning procession on Monday has been cancelled due to a curfew. There was thin traffic on roads in various areas in the capital on Monday morning.

Some students from various educational institutions gathered at Dhaka Central Shaheed Minar before and after 10 am to participate in the ‘March to Dhaka’ programme, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to disperse them.

All students and parents were requested to return home safely.

The government ordered a total shutdown of the internet as the tense situation prevailed, Prothom Alo newspaper said.

According to a government press release on Sunday, terrorist attacks are taking place in various places. Strict action will be taken against the terrorist attackers.

A three-day general holiday has been declared in the country from Monday.

India has advised all its nationals to avoid travelling to Bangladesh until further notice due to ongoing violence.

Meanwhile, the University Teachers’ Network has proposed to form an interim government immediately consisting of people of different sections and professions.

According to the proposal, Hasina will have to hand over power to the interim government.

The teachers’ network held a press conference titled ‘Proposal of an outline for transition to a democratic Bangladesh free of discrimination’ at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters’ Unity Sunday.

The clashes on Sunday erupted days after over 200 people were killed in violent clashes between the police and mostly student protesters demanding an end to the controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s War of Independence in 1971. Since then, more than 11,000 people have been arrested.

Officials claimed that Sunday’s protests were joined by unidentified people and activists of rightwing Islami Shashontantra Andolon, which erected barricades on several major highways and within the capital city.

Houses of public representatives, Awami League offices, police stations and other government installations were attacked, vandalised and torched in 39 districts on Sunday.

The situation prompted authorities to order a curfew in major cities and small towns across Bangladesh for an indefinite period from 6 PM Sunday, mobilising troops, paramilitary border guards BGB, and the elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion alongside police.

The government ordered the shutdown of Meta platforms Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. The mobile operators were ordered to shut down 4G mobile internet

Prime Minister Hasina on Saturday offered to sit for talks with the coordinators of the movement. However, they rejected her proposal.

The government leaders earlier claimed that the “peaceful campaign” was hijacked by fundamentalist Jamaat-e-Islami and their student front Islami Chhatra Shibir being backed by ex-premier Khaleda Zia’s BNP.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk asked the country’s political leadership and the security forces to abide by their obligations to protect the right to life, and the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

At the same time, he said, accountability for human rights violations, including the responsibility of senior officers and orders, is very important.