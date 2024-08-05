Bangladesh: NSA Ajit Doval meets Hasina as EAM briefs PM Modi, LoP Rahul

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina landed in India at the Air Force Base in Hindon, near Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, August 5. PTI sources say that she plans to take asylum in London, UK.

National security adviser Ajit Dovel met Sheikh Hasina after she landed at the airbase in a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force.

According to PTI, external affairs minister S Jaishankar separately briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi about the rapidly unfolding situation in Bangladesh.

Also Read LoP Rahul Gandhi meets EAM Jaishankar as Bangladesh crisis escalates

Hasina, who has been moved to a safe location, is unlikely to leave India on Monday night. She plans to meet her Delhi-based daughter Saima Wazed who is working for the World Health Organisation, before leaving to the UK.

India has ensured Sheikh Hasina to provide a safe passage over Indian airspace to her aircraft, which was reportedly refuelled at the airbase. Meanwhile, as part of tightening border security a night curfew was reportedly imposed in the state of Meghalaya, which shares its borders with Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post amid widespread anti-government protests in Bangladesh. The army chief took over to form an interim government as citizens celebrated ousting the PM of 15 years.