Bangladesh says Hasina’s extradition issue ‘alone’ won’t deter ties with India

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Sunday said it expects the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India at the “earliest”, but stressed that the “issue alone” would not stand as a barrier in bilateral ties with New Delhi.

The interim government’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain made the remarks while talking to diplomatic reporters based in Dhaka.

“I think our (bilateral) relations won’t (be) stuck on one issue alone,” he said, when asked if better relations with New Delhi could be expected unless India repatriates the disposed Bangladesh premier.

Hossain, however, said that since Hasina was now a declared convict, Bangladesh “expects her repatriation from India at the earliest possible time”.

The former premier was sentenced to death in absentia on November 17 by a special tribunal for “crimes against humanity” over her government’s brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year.

The student-led violent street protest termed the July Uprising toppled Hasina’s Awami League regime on August 5, 2024, following which she took refuge in India. She was earlier declared a fugitive by a Bangladeshi court.

In response to another question about Dhaka’s ties with New Delhi under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, Hossain said, “India needs some time to adjust to the new realities”.

The adviser, however, said he was hopeful the two countries would witness better ties.

“We would like to have better working relations with India based on interest,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hossain said India gave “no reply” to Bangladesh’s earlier request seeking the extradition of Hasina, but Dhaka now expected a response from New Delhi as the “situation is different now” with the judicial process completed and the former premier convicted.

Bangladesh’s foreign office last week had sent an “official letter” to India seeking the extradition of 78-year-old Hasina after the special tribunal sentenced her to death.

Two days later, Hossain told reporters that the government awaited India’s reply to the latest request.

Hossain said the formal extradition request was conveyed through the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi following the special tribunal’s verdict under the existing extradition treaty between the two countries.

Bangladesh had earlier sent a note verbale in December last year seeking Hasina’s extradition, to which India acknowledged receipt without further comment.

On November 20, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said the interim government is also considering moving the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to bring back the “fugitive convicts”.

Reiterating the stance three days later, he said: “We believe India has an added responsibility to return them.” Following the recent judgment, India said it “noted” the verdict concerning the former prime minister.

“As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.