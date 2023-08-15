Bangladesh sees 2nd highest single day Dengue deaths of 2023

Dhaka: Amid an ongoing dengue outbreak, Bangladesh registered the second-highest number of fatalities on a single day since January this year, taking the overall death toll to 416, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

In the last 24 hours, 18 new deaths were reported, reported Xinhua news agency.

The total number of dengue fever cases has reached 87,891 since the beginning of this year.

Amid the rising dengue cases, hospitals and clinics in the capital Dhaka are crammed with dengue patients.

Farhana Ahmed, who is in charge of dengue cell at Bangladesh Children’s Hospital and Institute, told Xinhua that compared to the last year’s peak dengue outbreak season, this time they are handling more pressure with a large number of patients being admitted on a daily basis.

“I will say (the number of patients are) more than last year, we’re on the upward trend so far,” said the doctor.

She feared they would have to handle this pressure of patients till next month, and said that they are treating dengue patients on priority in all wards, cabins and ICUs of the hospital.

Jahangir Alam, director of Bangladesh Children’s Hospital and Institute, said they saw changing patterns and unusual manifestations of dengue fever this time.

“You have noticed that the dengue mosquito, Aedes mosquito, has changed its character. We’ve trained consultants and registered (medical) students as part of various measures so that they can treat patients perfectly,” he said.

“While we are usually able to provide specialized services, there is not much we can do when latecomers come to us with multi-organ failure.”

Most of the dengue infected patients usually recover, but there are few casualties, he said, adding that the hospital’s consultants are also involved in dengue management and together they strive to provide medical service in an appropriate manner.

Since January 1, the DGHS said 78,044 dengue patients returned home after receiving treatment at various hospitals across the country.