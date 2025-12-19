Bangladesh uprising leader’s death sparks nationwide protests, violence

Dhaka: Tension gripped Bangladesh on Friday after the death of prominent July Uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi triggered protests and violence in various parts of the country.

While no incidents of violence were reported in the morning, Thursday night saw attacks and vandalism in various parts of the country after Chief Adviser Yunus confirmed Inquilab Mancha leader Hadi’s death.

In a televised address to the nation late Thursday night, Chief Adviser Yunus announced Hadi’s death and promised swift action to catch his killers.

“Today, I came before you with very heartbreaking news. Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha, is no more among us,” Yunus said.

In his address, Yunus vowed to bring those involved in Hadi’s brutal murder to justice quickly, saying, “No leniency will be shown” to the killers.

“I sincerely call upon all citizens – keep your patience and restraint,” he said.

Hadi, a candidate in the scheduled February 12 general elections, died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days.

He was shot in the head last week by masked gunmen as he initiated his election campaign at central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area.

Student protestors allege Hadi’s assailants fled to India

Protesters on Thursday took to the streets and attacked offices of newspapers and vandalised 32 Dhanmandi, the home of Bangladesh’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Protesters also hurled bricks and stones at the residence the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram, at 1:30 am, but failed to cause any damage.

Police responded with tear gas and baton charges, dispersing the crowd and detaining 12 protesters. Senior officials assured the assistant high commissioner of security.

Bangladesh army stands guard at the premises of the Prothom Alo daily newspaper after angry protesters set it on fire after news reached the country from Singapore of the death of a prominent activist Sharif Osman Hadi, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (Source: AP)

Last night, the National Citizen Party (NCP), a large offshoot of Students against Discrimination (SAD) that led last year’s violent protest — dubbed the July Uprising — joined a mourning procession on the Dhaka University campus.

Supporters of the group chanted anti-India slogans alleging Hadi’s assailants fled to India after committing the murder. They called upon the interim government to close the Indian high commission until they were returned.

“The interim government, until India returns assassins of Hadi Bhai, the Indian High Commission to Bangladesh will remain closed. Now or Never. We are in a war!” said Sarjis Alm, a key leader of NCP.

Attacks against the press amid protests

In Dhaka, protesters attacked the office of a leading cultural group, Chhaya Nat and brought out the furniture, setting it on fire.

Sporadic violence was also reported from other parts of the country.

A group of people, believed to be part of the protesters, attacked the offices of Bangla newspaper Prothom Alo’s office and the nearby Daily Star at the capital’s Karwan Bazar, near the Shahbagh intersection.

Protesters vandalise the office of Bangladesh’s newspaper Daily Star, Prothom Alo, amid widespread outrage over the death of Sharif Osman Hadi. (Source: PTI)

Reports said they vandalised several floors while journalists and staff of the newspaper were trapped inside, and the mob ignited a fire in front of the building.

“Several hundred demonstrators reached the Prothom Alo office around 11 pm and later surrounded the building,” a witness said, adding the protesters then set the Daily Star office on fire following the vandalism of a Prothom Alo building.

It remained unclear why both newspapers, known for their passive support for Yunus and his interim government, came under attack.

One-day state mourning declared

Yunus said Hadi’s death has caused an irreparable loss to the country’s political and democratic sphere.

“I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul and convey my deepest sympathy to his bereaved wife, family members, relatives and colleagues,” he said.

He also said that the government will take responsibility for the wife and only child of Hadi, who was a frontline leader of last year’s protests that toppled Hasina’s government on August 5, 2024.

The chief adviser declared a one-day state mourning on Saturday, saying the national flag will be hoisted at half-mast in all government, semi-government, autonomous offices, educational institutions, government and private buildings, and Bangladesh missions abroad.

He said special prayers seeking forgiveness for Hadi’s soul will be organised in every mosque across the country after Friday prayers.