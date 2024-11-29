Bangladesh urges India to safeguard diplomatic missions after Kolkata protest

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Friday expressed deep concern over the violent protest at the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and urged New Delhi to ensure safety of all its diplomatic missions in India.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also claimed that the Bangladesh flag and an effigy of the interim government chief Muhammad Yunus were burnt during the protest that turned violent on Thursday.

Members of Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Manch took out a rally to the office of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata to protest attacks on the Hindu community and arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

Das, a former member of International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) of Bangladesh, was arrested in connection with a sedition case on Monday and denied a bail on Tuesday.

It triggered protests by Hindu community members in various locations in Bangladesh, including in the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.

Friday’s statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that the protesters reached the boundary of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission and set fire to its national flag and burnt Yunus’ effigy and said it “strongly condemns the deplorable act.”

“Although the situation seems to be under control at the moment, there is a prevailing sense of insecurity among all the members of the Deputy High Commission,” the statement said.

The statement also called upon the government of India to take necessary measures to prevent occurrences of such incidents in the future.

It also urged the government of India to ensure safety and security of the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and other diplomatic missions in India as well as its diplomatic and non-diplomatic staff.

Hindu minority groups in Bangladesh have been frequently reporting atrocities against their community members in different parts of the country. The attacks intensified during and after the violent protest that led to ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August, and have continued even after Yunus took charge.

India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the “surge” of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus as well as attacks on temples.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that India has taken a serious note of incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and that it is the primary responsibility of Dhaka to protect the life and liberty of all the citizens, including minorities.