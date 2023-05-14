Bangladesh won’t buy anything from countries that impose sanctions: PM Hasina

Published: 14th May 2023
Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that Bangladesh will not purchase anything from countries that impose sanctions against it.

The prime minister made the remarks on Saturday when inaugurating the 60th convention of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in Dhaka, Xinhua news agency reported.

“There is now a tendency to impose sanctions, and sanctions on those by whom we contain terrorism. We have made a decision. I have said that I will not buy anything from those who will impose sanctions,” said the prime minister.

Hasina had earlier slammed the US sanctions on officials of Bangladesh’s special security force unit Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) over alleged rights abuse, saying the move was “very condemnable act.”

She said the elite force has immensely contributed to the South Asian country’s efforts in containing militancy and terrorism.

In December 2021, the US Departments of Treasury and the Department of State imposed human rights-related sanctions on the RAB and its seven incumbent and former top officials.

