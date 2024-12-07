Bangladeshi expat wins BMW in UAE Big Ticket Draw, chooses cash for family

In one of the latest editions of the Big Ticket draw held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a 39-year-old Bangladeshi expatriate, Harun Rashid, won a luxurious BMW 840i.

Rashid, currently working in Saudi Arabia in the hospitality industry, learned about the Big Ticket raffle in 2022 from friends and social media, which he said was credible and reputable standing in the community.

Initially, Rashid had some doubts when he got the call informing him of the win. He believed it was a fake. “I was absolutely shocked. I couldn’t sleep that night. I was overwhelmed with excitement and disbelief,” Rashid was quoted by Khaleej Times.

However, despite the thrill of winning such a highly valuable prize, Rashid has preferred to cash in the vehicle to support his family and advance his career. “I will continue buying Big Ticket entries”, he added.

Rashid’s story highlights the challenges of the dream and the hope of many expatriates, in search of better livelihood for their families while navigating life in foreign lands.

The Big Ticket draw continues to attack participants with its promise offers.

Earlier, this draw also had a number of other lucky winners and one of them was an Indian resident who won Dh 25 million. The winner, Aravind Appukuttan, bagged the grand prize after buying ticket number 447363 for draw number 269 on November 22.

The enthusiasm for the draws is indicative of the increasing mania for lottery-related schemes in the UAE specifically involving raffle draws where the residents stand a chance of winning prizes of significant value for the exchange of a mere token amount.

Ticket purchases can be made online at the Big Ticket website or in-store at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.