UAE: Indian expat turns crorepati overnight, wins Rs 57 cr in Big Ticket draw

While dozens of people have been trying for years to win the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi jackpot, a 32-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won a staggering Dirham 25 million (Rs 57,67,37,000) in the latest draw.

The winner, Aravind Appukuttan, bagged the grand prize after buying ticket number 447363 for draw number 269 on November 22.

Aravind, who works as a sales executive in Sharjah, has been participating in the draw from the past 2 years.

He will share the prize money among 20 individuals who contributed to the purchase of the ticket.

Aravind was out shopping in Sharjah when he received the life-changing news. “I never expected to win. I don’t know what I will do,” he told show hosts Richard and Bouchra.

Also Read Ring in 2025 with a Rs 69 cr jackpot win in the Big Ticket Draw

He intend to use the winning amount in paying off some loans and saving the rest for the future.

Rs 69 crore up for grabs

The Big Ticket draw has announced a guaranteed Dirham 30 million (Rs 69,20,58,900) prize for December, along with four additional millionaire winners through weekly e-draws.

UAE residents can win cash prizes from Dirham 20,000 (Rs 4,61,372) to Dirham 150,000 (Rs 34,60,294) purchasing two tickets for Dirham 1,000, (Rs 23,068) automatically entering the ‘Big Win’ contest, which will draw on January 1, 2025.

In addition, participants can win a Maserati Grecale in a ‘Dream Car’ giveaway.

Ticket purchases can be made online at Big Ticket website or in-store at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.