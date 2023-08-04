Bangladeshi expat wins Jeep Wrangler in Big Ticket draw in UAE

Abu Dhabi: A UAE-based Bangladeshi expat won a brand-new Jeep Wrangler during the Big Ticket raffle draw held in Abu Dhabi recently. Mintu Chandra Bari Chandra, who works at a hair salon, is the latest winner of ‘Dream Car’ draw. The ticket for the draw is priced at Dirhams 150 (Rs 3,382).

Chandra has been living in the UAE since 2009.

“This has been the happiest moment for me, my wife, and two children,” Chandra told Big Ticket organisers.

In the future, Chandra dreams of opening his own hair salon and hopes to be able to move his family to the UAE.

The draw has been transforming lives since its inception in 1992.

The next month’s cash prize draw is Dirhams 20 million (Rs 45,10,75,221). Apart from the grand prize, there are nine other cash prizes that can be won, and many more surprises on site for the attendees during the draw that will be held next to the arrivals hall at Abu Dhabi International Airport on September 3.

Also, those who purchase tickets this month will automatically enter the weekly electronic draw and will have a chance to be one of four winners to receive Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,55,490) every week.

Tickets can be purchased on the Big Ticket website or by visiting the store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.