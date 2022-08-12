Bangladeshi Muslims make flags for Har Ghar Tiranga, boycott them: Yati

After making multiple disparaging statements against Muslims, Hindutva seer Yati Narsinghanand urged Hindus not to purchase flags as he claimed that the main manufacturer for the same is a Muslim company from Bangladesh. He further asked Hindus to boycott the Prime Minister’s campaign for Independence Day “Har Ghar Tiranga.”

Yati urged Hindus not to purchase new flags for PM Modi’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign and alleged that Salauddin, a Muslim, is the company owner, supplying the flags for this campaign.

Also Read UP: Yati Narsinghanand booked for remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Yati also asked Hindus to boycott the campaign as the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have started this campaign to support Muslims. “If you want a flag find your old one don’t buy a new one from Salahuddin. Don’t give him a single rupee,” he added.

Narsinghanand allegedly made an open call for boycott of PM Modi's “Har ghar tiranga” campaign saying that a Muslim is manufacturing these flags. He suggests that this money is used for the murder of Hindus. pic.twitter.com/lM1KkE7tyS — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) August 11, 2022

He also alleged that any Hindus buying anything from Muslims is ‘jihad’ as the money will be used for killing Hindus.

On July 16, the UP police booked a case against Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

What is Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign?

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

The motive of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is to evoke nationalism and patriotism across India.