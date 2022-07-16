UP: Yati Narsinghanand booked for remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

The Uttar Pradesh police booked a case against Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

A video has been circulating on the social media platform Twitter where a reporter is seen asking Yati about his views on Gandhi.

Yati replies that he doesn’t accept Gandhi as the Father of the Nation. He also says he will start a signature campaign of around one lakh Indians who believe in his concept and produce it before the Supreme Court of India.

Balming the congress for Gandhi’s upliftment, Yati said, “Because Gandhi gave rights to Muslims then, we Hindus today are unable to proclaim an inch of land as our own.”

This respected religious leader with a large following has extraordinary views about #MahatmaGandhi.#YatiNarasimhanand #YatiNarsinghanand pic.twitter.com/mA88SiH6Yn — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 15, 2022

An FIR under section 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Yati Narsinghanand at the Mussoorie police station.

However, no arrests have been made yet.