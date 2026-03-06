Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Bengaluru taken into police custody

Among them 48 men, 42 women and 34 children.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th March 2026 9:58 pm IST
Falcon Group COO Vikas Kumar Sakhare arrested by Telangana CID in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.
Representational image

Bengaluru: In a special operation, the CCB on Friday, March 6, took into custody 124 Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly residing illegally in Bengaluru, police said.

Among them 48 men, 42 women and 34 children, they said.

In the early hours, four special teams comprising officers and staff of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a targeted operation in the jurisdiction of Kadugodi and Varthur police stations here, police said.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

“During the operation, 124 Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly constructed temporary sheds and were residing there illegally were taken into custody. Among them were 48 men, 42 women and 34 children,” the office of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said in a statement.

They have been subjected to inquiry, and a report has been submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) authorities for further appropriate action to deport the illegally residing Bangladeshi nationals back to their country, it said.

Based on the directions of the police commissioner to collect information on foreigners illegally residing in Bengaluru and to take legal action against them, a special operation has been conducted over the past few days by various police units across the city to trace such individuals.

MS Admissions 2026-27

As a result of this drive, a total of 200 foreign nationals who were allegedly residing illegally in Bengaluru have been taken into custody so far, police said.

The operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Greater Bengaluru Authority, and the Department of Social Welfare.

The drive to identify Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Bengaluru will continue, they added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th March 2026 9:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button