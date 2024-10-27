Bangladesh’s tribunal summons ex-army chief, ex ministers and advisers to Sheikh Hasina over alleged genocide

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Sunday, October 27 summoned 20 individuals, including ex-army chief Ziaul Ahsan, 10 former ministers and two advisers to deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, to appear before it next month in connection with alleged crimes against humanity and genocide during the July-August uprising in the country.

According to the Bangladesh interim government, at least 753 people were killed and thousands injured during the uprising, which ICT prosecution team and the interim government termed crimes against humanity and genocide. Over 60 complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed against Hasina and her party leaders with the ICT investigation agency and the prosecution team so far.

The ICT directed authorities concerned to produce 20 people, including 10 former ministers and two advisers to former prime minister Hasina, before it on November 18, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

The order was issued by a three-member ICT bench led by its chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, following an application from Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam.

Also Read Bangladesh court orders report submission by Nov 28 in murder case against Hasina

The accused list includes former ministers Faruq Khan, Rashed Khan Menon, Hasanul Haq Inu, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Abdur Razzaque, Shahjahan Khan, Kamal Ahmed Majumder, and Golam Dastagir Gazi. Also named are former advisors to prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Tawfiq-e-Elahi and Salman F Rahman, former army chief Ahsan, former justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, and former home secretary Jahangir Alam, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

On October 17, the tribunal issued arrest warrants against Hasina and 45 others, including her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and several of her former cabinet members.

The ICT was formed by the Hasina-led Awami League government in March 2010 to try the perpetrators of the crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War. It later formed ICT-2, and at least six Jamaat-e-Islami and leaders of Hasina’s arch rival Khaleeda Zia’s BNP party were executed following the judgments of the two tribunals. The tribunal remained dormant since mid-June after its chairman retired.

The interim government led by chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reconstituted the tribunal on October 12.

Nobel laureate Yunus, 84, became Bangladesh’s interim government’s chief Adviser on August 8 after Prime Minister Hasina fled to India on August 5 amidst student-led mass protests.