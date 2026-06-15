Bangladsh summons Indian diplomat over PM’s adviser issue

Dr Zahed Ur Rahman was questioned by immigration authorities and kept waiting for about two and a half hours.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Indian diplomat with Indian and Bangladeshi flags in the background.
Dr Zahed Ur Rahman is the Adviser on Policy and Strategy Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahaman

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Monday, June 15, summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner and conveyed its “deep disappointment” over an incident involving an adviser of the Prime Minister at the Delhi airport, according to media reports here.

Dr Zahed Ur Rahman, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Policy and Strategy Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting, was stopped by immigration authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday evening when his name was reportedly flagged during a routine security check, state-run BSS news agency reported.

Citing a foreign ministry official, the news agency said that the ministry summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe and expressed its “deep disappointment” over the incident.

Subhan Bakery

Separately, Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman said that the government was taking appropriate steps regarding the matter.

“It is an unexpected incident, unfortunate, too,” he told reporters.

Citing diplomatic sources, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported that Zahed, who was travelling to India to attend the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, was questioned by immigration authorities and kept waiting for about two and a half hours.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Although Indian authorities later allowed him to proceed with his visit, he decided to return home, BSS said, citing sources.

The adviser was travelling on a regular Bangladeshi passport with a SAARC visa and was not carrying a diplomatic passport.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button