Hyderabad rowdy sheeter banished in 2025 held for kidnapping, assault

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old rowdy sheeter, who was banished in 2025 for a year from Hyderabad during the former police commissioner CV Anand’s term, was arrested on Monday, February 16, by the Balapur police for allegedly kidnapping a resident and robbing Rs 2 lakh.

Asad, a resident of Kalapathar in Old City, has around 15 cases registered against him, which led to his exile. However, he continued with his criminal activities.

On February 10, the rowdy sheeter and five others – Saif, Mahmood, Quddus, Farhan and his brother Jahangir – allegedly abducted Syed Moinuddin from Kalapathar, took him to Balapur, where he was confined in a room.

In his complaint, Moinuddin states that he was assaulted and robbed of Rs 2 lakh.

Moinuddin was rescued, but the accused managed to escape. Saif, Mahmood, Quddus and Farhan were eventually arrested and are in police custody. Asad and Jahangir were arrested on Monday.

Asad also reportedly attacked another rowdy-sheeter, Kayyum, the brother of Shanur Ghazi, who was attacked in 2020 by unidentified persons.

Due to his long criminal history, police are considering invoking the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against him.

Police also recovered one small knife, one axe, one sickle, three knives and six mobiles.