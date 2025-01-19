Bank employees thrash man who attempted to rob SBI branch in UP

A heroic incident from the town of Patara located in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh has come to light where three bank employees sustained knife injuries while fighting off an armed robber on the morning of January 18.

The incident captured on the bank’s CCTV shows a man in a white hoodie entering the State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Patara and immediately attacking the security guard at his desk. Hearing the commotion, other employees were alerted and joined the altercation trying to stop the intruder.

The Security Guard and Bank employees foiled the #BankRobbery in #SBI



An armed #Robber attempted to rob the State Bank of India’s #Patara branch in #Ghatampur ps limits, #Kanpur on Saturday morning, by injuring 3 bank employees, caught in #CCTV



In the video, several bank employees can be seen tackling the thief and hitting him with the security guard’s rifle. It is reported that the man was armed with a locally made pistol and three knives and arrived at the branch on a bicycle.

The branch manager, security guard and a cashier sustained minor knife injuries but were able to overpower the thief and inform the police.

The police have taken the man into custody and are trying to determine the exact motive behind his attack while all the people who sustained injuries, including the accused, have been sent to a hospital to receive treatment.