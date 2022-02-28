Bank holidays in March: Here’s list released by RBI

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of March. A total of seven holidays have been listed by the central bank.

The holidays have been listed under Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Apart from these holidays, there are four weekly offs, the second Saturday, and the fourth Saturday.

All banks across the country will not remain closed on all RBI-listed seven days as the holidays and festivals vary from state to state.

Although banks will remain shut on holidays, online banking operations will be available for the customers.

List of bank holidays in March

Below is the list of bank holidays in the month of March.

March 01: Mahashivaratri

March 03: Losar

March 04: Chapchar Kut

March 06: Sunday

March 12: Second Saturday:

March 13: Sunday

March 17: Holika Dahan

March 18: Holi/Holi 2nd Day Dhuleti/Doljatra

March 19: Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day

March 20: Sunday

March 22: Bihar Divas

March 26: Fourth Saturday

March 27: Sunday

The Reserve Bank of India declares holidays under three categories, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks Closing of Accounts.