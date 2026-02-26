Bank manager duped of Rs 1.4 crore in cyber fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters posing as Mumbai Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) officials allegedly extorted Rs 1.44 crore from a 76-year-old retired bank manager in Hyderabad on January 17.

The fraudsters contacted the victim stating his name has appeared in a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with a terror funding case. Following the incident, the victim approached the Cybercrime unit of the Cyberabad police. In his complaint, the retired bank manager stated that he received the call at 10:30 AM.

The victim said that the fraudsters transferred the call to his accomplices who posed as ATS officials identifying themselves as Ajay Kumar Bansali, Sulek Kumar and Mukesh Verma.

In his complaint, the victim also stated that the fraudsters claimed that his Aadhar Card had been misused to open several bank accounts linked to international terror operatives and that immediate verification of his bank accounts was essential to prove that he was innocent and to get his name off the FIR.

One of the fraudsters, posing as DCP Mukesh Verma, told the victim that his case was pending before the Supreme Court, warning him not to discuss the details with family or switch his phone off. The retired bank manager was also made to sign an undertaking that he would adhere to the instructions.

Also Read Telangana HC imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on HYDRAA for fencing land in Mallapur

Following the instructions of the fraudsters, the victim transferred Rs 1.44 crore to various bank accounts between January 28 and February 19. The fraudsters allegedly promised the retired bank manager that his name would be cleared from the FIR on February 19, however, they demanded an additional Rs 17 lakh from the victim to get it done.

Realising that he was defrauded, the victim file a complaint with Cyberabad police, who registered a case under sections 308(2) (Extortion punishment), 318(4) (Cheating), 319(2) (Cheating by personation), 335 (Making a false document), 338 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 336(3) (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 340(2) (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) read with 3(5) (Common intention) and 204 (Personating a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and sections 66-C and 66-D of the Information Technology Act.