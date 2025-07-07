Bank trade unions to join strike on July 9

Kolkata: An association of bank employees on Monday said the banking sector will join a nationwide strike on July 9, called by the central trade unions, against the economic policies of the Centre.

Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, affiliated to the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) said that the banking sector trade unions, including AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI, have decided to join the general strike on Wednesday.

The insurance sector has also decided to join the strike, a statement issued by the association said.

The strike will be total in the banking and other financial sector, it added.

The strike is expected to be observed by more than 15 crore workers in all industries to protest “pro-corporate economic reforms and anti-labour policies of the central government”, the bank employees’ union said.