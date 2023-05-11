Bankers instructed to develop app for easy clearance of foreign notes to Tirupati

Tirupati: In order to carry out the foreign currency validation, the executive officer Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam A V Dharma Reddy directed the IT wing officials to develop the Parakamani Management System application.

In a review meeting with his deputy executive officer, IT officials and bank officials, Reddy said the clearance of foreign currency notes should take place in a transparent manner under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He also instructed to clear the pending soiled, uncurrent notes and asked the respective bankers to arrange to lift them without any delay.

There are currently 30 laddu counters being sponsored by various banks. Reddy has asked bankers to sponsor the remaining counters.