Banks in Hyderabad declare holiday today

Hyderabad: The banks in Hyderabad will remain closed today as RBI declared a holiday. The holiday has been declared for the Holi festival.

Earlier, the Telangana government and schools in the state have declared a holiday for Holi.

Holidays for banks in Hyderabad

In the current month, the banks in Hyderabad will also remain closed on Friday due to ‘Good Friday’.

These holidays have been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Apart from the city, the banks in many other Indian cities will remain closed due to Holi.

Banks may start remaining closed on Saturdays soon

Banks in Hyderabad and other Indian cities are likely to start observing holidays on Saturdays.

Currently, banks have holidays only on the second and fourth Saturdays, operating on other Saturdays.

As banks plan to observe holidays on Saturdays, working hours are also likely to be revised. Though not officially confirmed, there is a possibility that banks will work an additional 40 minutes per day.