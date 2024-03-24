Schools in Hyderabad declare holiday tomorrow

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana have announced a holiday tomorrow for Holi, a Hindu festival celebrated not only in India but also in various parts of the world.

Earlier, the Telangana government also declared a holiday for the festival on Monday, March 25.

Schools in Hyderabad to also observe holiday on Good Friday

The schools will also declare a holiday for Good Friday, the day for Christians to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus.

This year, it falls on March 29 and is declared as a general holiday.

Apart from that, some schools in Hyderabad may also declare a holiday on March 31 which is an optional holiday.

Festival of colours

It is also known as the Festival of Colours, the Festival of Spring, and the Festival of Love.

The Holi festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and energy throughout India, including Telangana, with water, colors, and balloons being essential components of this festival.

Holi also celebrates the arrival of Spring in India and the end of winter.

In view of the festival, the schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana have declared a holiday on March 25.