US Consulate in Hyderabad invites applications for jobs

Hyderabad: The US Consulate has invited applications for jobs in Hyderabad. These vacancies are open to all interested candidates.

Interested candidates need to meet educational and other eligibility criteria.

Eligibility for jobs at US Consulate in Hyderabad

To qualify for the travel assistant job, candidates need a minimum of three years of related experience in the travel or hospitality industry. They must also possess English language skills at level III (speak/read/write) and level III in Hindi and/or Telugu (speak/read/write).

Additionally, candidates should have knowledge of various airline regulations, taxes levied by the host government on air/rail ticket and hotel room booking, as well as working knowledge of Indian customs, Airport Authority, and immigration.

The non-immigrant visa assistant post at the US Consulate in Hyderabad is available to individuals who have completed high school. However, they must possess English language skills at level III (speak/read/write) and level IV in Oyiya (speak/read/write).

Benefits

For both jobs at the US Consulate in Hyderabad, the selected candidates will receive an annual salary of Rs 735,015 and are expected to work 40 hours per week.

There are a total of two vacancies: one for travel assistant and another for non-immigrant visa assistant.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions online.

For more details, candidates can refer to the information on travel assistant (click here) and non-immigrant visa assistant (click here) jobs available on the official website of the US Consulate in Hyderabad.