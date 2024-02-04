TOMCOM to hold recruitment drive in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) is set to conduct a recruitment drive in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan on February 5, 2024.

Successful candidates will be offered a salary ranging between Rs 14-16 lakh per annum.

Eligibility for jobs in Japan

The recruitment event will take place at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Hyderabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a TOMCOM counselor said that to be eligible for the drive for jobs in Japan, the candidates need to be graduates or diploma holders in Hotel Management.

Apart from that, the interested candidates need to be in the age group of 22 and 27 years.

For additional details related to jobs in Japan or the recruitment drive in Hyderabad, candidates can contact 7893566493 or visit TOMCOM’s official website (click here).

TOMCOM: Hyderabad-based agency that provides jobs

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana. Its specific mandate is to facilitate overseas placements for qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

It has established partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, the UK, and Gulf countries to make abroad jobs available for Telangana candidates.