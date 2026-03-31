Banks must help customers against cybercrimes, says Hyderabad CP

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Tuesday, March 31, said banks must help customers against cybercrimes such as digital arrest.

He stressed that the bank employees play a crucial role in protecting citizens from cybercrimes. “As custodians of people’s savings, bankers must act with greater responsibility toward their customers and immediately alert them if they notice any signs of being targeted by fraud,” Sajjanar said.

In a video message on X, the commissioner said, “I have spoken about cybercrimes many a time. However, the issue remains persistent. I have also spoken to a few victims of cybercrime and bank officials.”

He said that many people are unaware of cybercrimes despite the alerts issued after such cases are detected. “It is essential to create public awareness regarding cybercrimes and this how we can curb such offences,” Sajjanar said.

He urged the bank employees to notice the behaviour of customers who face digital arrest and help them. “Bankers should notice the unusual behaviour of customers during the time of digital arrest; they might come and make withdrawals or take loans against gold. Upon noticing the unusual transactions, bankers must try and calm the customers,” the Commissioner said.

He urged the bankers to dial 1930 and report cybercrimes. He urged citizens to be aware of fake trading scams and alert their family members regarding such cases. The commissioner concluded by saying that only when bankers, police, and the public coordinate with awareness can the construction of a cybercrime-free society be possible.