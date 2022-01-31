Banks to shut for 12 days in Feb 2022: Reserve Bank of India

Hyderabad: All commercial and governmental banks in India will be closed for 12 days in February, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) vacation schedule. Banking services and ATMs, on the other hand, will continue to operate.

The Reserve Bank of India categorises holidays into three categories: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks’ Closing of Accounts and Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday. The Holiday Negotiable Instruments Act applies to all holidays in February.

The following is a list of February 2022 bank holidays:

On February 2, due to the Sonam Lhochhar festival all banks in Gangtok will be closed.

Due to Shree Panchami/Saraswati Puja/Basant Panchami, banks in Bhubaneswar, Agartala, and Kolkata will be closed on February 5.

Banks in Kanpur, Lucknow, and Imphal will be closed on February 15 in honour of Mohammad Hazrat Ali/Louis-Nagai-birth Ni’s anniversary.

Banks in Chandigarh will be closed on February 16 in honour of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Due to Doljatra festivities, banks in Kolkata will be closed on February 18.

On the day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, all banks in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Belapur would be closed.

Apart from these holidays, the banks will remain closed on February 6, 13, 20 and 27 due to Sundays, and February 12 and 26 due to second and fourth Saturdays.