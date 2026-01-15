38-yr-old Telangana man killed after Chinese manja slits throat

The sharp, glass-coated string slit his throat and caused fatal injuries.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th January 2026 10:06 am IST|   Updated: 15th January 2026 11:36 am IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A migrant laborer’s search for livelihood ended in tragedy after a Chinese manja slit his throat in Sangareddy district, Telangana, on Wednesday, January 14.

Though a few incidents were reported in the past where people got injured due to the banned string, this is the first instance of death recorded this year in the state.

Native of Uttar Pradesh

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Avadhesh Kumar, hailed from Uttar Pradesh. He had reached Sangareddy district on Wednesday with a group of laborers for paddy field work. Merely hours after his arrival, his life was cut short.

Shortly after arriving, he borrowed a motorcycle to visit the local market. However, on the way, he encountered a Chinese manja string stretched across the road. The sharp, glass-coated string slit his throat and caused fatal injuries.

Rushed to hospital

The locals who found him bleeding on the roadside rushed him to a government hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

He is the first fatality from the banned kite string in the state this year.

Police have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by a rash or negligent act.

Authorities said a post-mortem examination would be conducted.

