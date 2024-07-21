Banned drugs caught at medical shop in Secunderabad Railway Station

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 21st July 2024 11:58 am IST
Banned drugs seized by DCA officials.

Hyderabad: On the basis of credible information regarding the Drugs Control Administration, Secunderabad Zone, conducted a raid at Jan Aushadhi Kendra, located on the premises of Secunderabad Railway Station, Chilkalguda, Secunderabad.

During the raid, the DCA team detected a banned drug, ‘Ofloxacin & Ornidazole Suspension (50 mg/125 mg)’, manufactured by Lok-Beta Pharmaceutical, Thane, Maharashtra.

In the year 2018, the Government of India banned the drug combination Ofloxacin and Ornidazole Suspension in the larger public interest.

“The drug prohibition was enacted due to the potential risks posed to human health by this fixed-dose combination, which was found to lack therapeutic justification,” said DCA officials.

The Government of India prohibited the manufacture for sale, sale, and distribution for human use of this drug combination in the country on September 7 2018.

