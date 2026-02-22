Banswada communal clash: 19 held so far, strict action against fake news

Hyderabad: As normalcy slowly returns to Banswada in Telangana’s Kamareddy, the district police on Sunday, February 22, have so far arrested 19 people for their alleged involvement in the communal clash.

“We have identified 42 people, out of which 19 have been apprehended. Efforts are on to nab the remaining suspects,” said Kamareddy Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Chandra.

* బాన్సువాడ ఘటనలను అదనపు బలగాలతో కలిసి 3 గంటల్లో అదుపులోకి తీసుకచ్చాం.

* 42 మందిని గుర్తించగా, 19 మంది అరెస్ట్‌

* యం రాజేష్ చంద్ర ఐపిఎస్ ఆధ్వర్యంలో 120 మంది పోలీసులతో 6km ఫ్లాగ్ మార్చ్

* ⚠️ బలవంతపు బంద్, అసత్య సోషల్ మీడియా పై కఠిన చర్యలు తప్పవు pic.twitter.com/bRXIbpYBgC — SP Kamareddy (@sp_kamareddy) February 22, 2026

The officer cautioned that the police will not hesitate to register cases against anyone found circulating fake news, morphed videos or provocative posts on social media platforms that incite communal hatred. “Surveillance has been mounted on 120 individuals and cases have already been booked against several persons,” he said.

SP Chandra urged people to cooperate with the police in maintaining peace. Citizens were asked to act responsibly on social media and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.

Banswada communal clash

On February 20, communal clashes erupted after a Muslim man named Muzzamil allegedly objected to a saleswoman playing the song. The argument quickly escalated, leading to clashes between Muslims and Hindus. Both groups reportedly pelted stones at each other, resulting in injuries to several individuals.

The unrest led to vandalism in parts of the town, with several small shops reportedly damaged by miscreants.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and tried to diffuse the tension. This led to stone pelting, in which a constable was injured.

Speaking to Siasat.com, SP Chandra said that about 10-12 people, including Muzzamil, have been arrested.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concern over the increasing number of communal incidents in Telangana.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also condemned the alleged attack, calling it a “planned attack against Hindus.” They demanded that all accused be arrested within 24 hours, failing which, statewide protests would be launched.