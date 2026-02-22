Raja Singh’s detention in Medak: Bajrang Dal protest, RTC bus damaged

Hyderabad: Far-right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal workers attacked a TGSRTC bus at Shankarampet mandal in Medak district on Sunday, February 22, during a protest against the detention of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh earlier in the day.

Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody by the Medak police while enroute to Banswada in Kamareddy, which recently witnessed communal clashes. The former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was stopped at Shankarampet and later shifted to the police station.

Soon after, Bajrang Dal workers gathered in large numbers and staged a sit-in protest on the main road. They damaged the windshield of a TGSRTC bus, causing a major traffic jam.

The protestors were soon removed and vehicular movement resumed. The police registered a case against the protestors for damaging the bus.

Banswada communal clash

On February 20, communal clashes erupted after a Muslim man named Muzzamil allegedly objected to a saleswoman playing the song. The argument quickly escalated, leading to clashes between Muslims and Hindus. Both groups reportedly pelted stones at each other, resulting in injuries to several individuals.

The unrest led to vandalism in parts of the town, with several small shops reportedly damaged by miscreants.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and tried to diffuse the tension. This led to stone pelting in which a constable was injured.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kamareddy Superintendent of Police (SP), Rajesh Chandra, said that about 10-12 people, including Muzzamil, have been arrested.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concern over the increasing number of communal incidents in Telangana.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also condemned the alleged attack, calling it a “planned attack against Hindus.” They demanded that all accused be arrested within 24 hours, failing which, statewide protests would be launched.