Bappi Lahiri’s grandson pens emotional note for his ‘dadu’

Mumbai: The bond between grandparents and grandchildren is undoubtedly special. Unfortunately, a young lad Satwik won’t be able to make more memories with his grandfather, who is none other than veteran singer Bappi Lahiri.

Lahiri’s demise has left Satwik extremely saddened. Taking to Instagram, Satwik penned an emotional note for his “dadu”.

“Miss you so much dadu. Rest in peace. Love you,” he wrote.

For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri’s last on-screen appearance was at ‘Bigg Boss 15’, where he went along with his grandson to promote the latter’s song ‘Bachcha Party’.

In the episode, Lahiri was seen having a great time with host Salman Khan. Salman Khan and contestants of the show even danced on his superhit song ‘Disco Dancer’ as they celebrated his 50 years in the entertainment industry.

Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night following his battle with Obstructive Sleep Apnea.